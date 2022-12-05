Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC

LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $1,567,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(6.96%), VEA(6.52%), and VWO(5.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC bought 205,378 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 2,127,338. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.52 per share and a market cap of $95,236,411,000. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

The guru established a new position worth 1,086,838 shares in NYSE:YMM, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.11 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $6.04 per share and a market cap of $6,694,736,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

During the quarter, LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC bought 236,482 shares of ARCA:SCHH for a total holding of 466,240. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.1.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $21.6 per share and a market cap of $6,013,440,000. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC bought 13,018 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 178,487. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.93 per share and a market cap of $245,113,006,000. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 77,038 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 05/12/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $77.78 per share and a market cap of $37,176,507,000. The stock has returned 49.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

