Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of RP Management, LLC

RP Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $246,000,000. The top holdings were BHVN(53.58%), BCRX(25.44%), and EPZM(19.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RP Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RP Management, LLC bought 22,666,667 shares of NAS:EPZM for a total holding of 31,833,334. The trade had a 13.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.64.

On 05/12/2022, Epizyme Inc traded for a price of $0.4677 per share and a market cap of $73,486,000. The stock has returned -92.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Epizyme Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 3,846,154 shares in NAS:BCRX, giving the stock a 18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.23 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $7.94 per share and a market cap of $1,447,836,000. The stock has returned -27.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

RP Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BHVN by 1,000,000 shares. The trade had a 27.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.86.

On 05/12/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $140.78 per share and a market cap of $10,056,782,000. The stock has returned 101.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 19.77.

The guru sold out of their 875,656-share investment in NAS:CYTK. Previously, the stock had a 8.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.47 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Cytokinetics Inc traded for a price of $36.9 per share and a market cap of $3,193,930,000. The stock has returned 62.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cytokinetics Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.05 and a price-sales ratio of 47.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 3,700 shares in NAS:VIRX, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.02 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Viracta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $2.04 per share and a market cap of $71,842,000. The stock has returned -78.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viracta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.94 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.08.

