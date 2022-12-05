Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SUMMIT PARTNERS L P

SUMMIT PARTNERS L P recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

222 BERKELEY STREET BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $2,255,000,000. The top holdings were ESMT(25.45%), LFST(20.51%), and DTC(16.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUMMIT PARTNERS L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

SUMMIT PARTNERS L P reduced their investment in NYSE:AKA by 6,588,606 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.54.

On 05/12/2022, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp traded for a price of $3.18 per share and a market cap of $445,605,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 127.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

SUMMIT PARTNERS L P reduced their investment in NAS:XM by 332,939 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.85.

On 05/12/2022, Qualtrics International Inc traded for a price of $14.7 per share and a market cap of $8,494,332,000. The stock has returned -55.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualtrics International Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 7.09.

SUMMIT PARTNERS L P reduced their investment in NAS:SHCR by 750,000 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.29.

On 05/12/2022, Sharecare Inc traded for a price of $1.96 per share and a market cap of $679,377,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sharecare Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The guru established a new position worth 171,981 shares in NYSE:EGHT, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.89 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, 8x8 Inc traded for a price of $7.82 per share and a market cap of $1,038,927,000. The stock has returned -68.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 8x8 Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P bought 16,949 shares of NYSE:ATEN for a total holding of 8,877,890. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.04.

On 05/12/2022, A10 Networks Inc traded for a price of $14.38 per share and a market cap of $1,108,129,000. The stock has returned 62.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, A10 Networks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

