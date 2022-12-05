Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1447 TRADEMART BLVD WINSTON SALEM, NC 27127

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 299 stocks valued at a total of $254,000,000. The top holdings were VUG(3.66%), VYM(3.44%), and VTV(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 196,419 shares. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.52 per share and a market cap of $95,236,411,000. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

The guru established a new position worth 77,717 shares in ARCA:VYM, giving the stock a 3.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.97 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.4 per share and a market cap of $43,486,746,000. The stock has returned 2.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 103,944 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.61.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.83 per share and a market cap of $44,831,534,000. The stock has returned -7.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 45,768 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.97.

On 05/12/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.75 per share and a market cap of $13,960,825,000. The stock has returned -8.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 68,885 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.68 per share and a market cap of $69,657,859,000. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.