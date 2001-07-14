Digitization Drives ServiceNow Growth in Singapore, Malaysia

Many enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia are aggressively investing in ServiceNow solutions to navigate changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the trend toward digital transformation, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Singapore and Malaysia finds the growth of ServiceNow in 2021 was even faster in Asia than on a global basis. In Singapore and Malaysia, the services ecosystem surrounding ServiceNow grew substantially, with providers investing heavily in people and processes to better serve clients.

“The pandemic led many companies in Singapore and Malaysia to adopt digital platforms like ServiceNow for better business performance,” said Deepraj Emmanuel, director, ISG Asia. “Others that waited too long, or haven’t been able to change, may be left behind.”

Especially in Singapore, enterprises are engaging with ServiceNow ecosystem partners to support digital transformation, the report says. To achieve tangible, repeatable business results, they need consistent teams of ServiceNow experts and proven, flexible implementation methods.

The adoption of ServiceNow in Singapore and Malaysia reflects the local economy, ISG says. Local and multinational manufacturers lead the pack, along with banking, financial services and telecommunications companies. Retail companies and the public sector have lagged, often because they struggle more with digital transformation. Most enterprises are using ServiceNow IT service management (ITSM) and workflow optimization, but security and business process solutions are also gaining traction.

ServiceNow, the provider ecosystem and enterprises are all facing a shortage of skilled professionals in the region and around the world. Continued deployment and growth requires a strong focus on solutions that can be automated easily and consistently, ISG says. Service providers with experience in developing integration accelerators and robotic process automation (RPA) tools are best equipped to meet this need.

The report also explores other aspects of the ServiceNow ecosystem in the region, including the growth of local and niche service providers and the challenge of consistently delivering two major ServiceNow upgrades every year.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Singapore and Malaysia evaluates the capabilities of 23 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant and Infosys as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Deloitte, HCL and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each and EY, IBM, KPMG and TCS as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, CloudGo, NCS and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars – companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition – in one quadrant each.

