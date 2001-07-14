Fresenius Medical Care Celebrates Diversity and Unity of a Global Nurse Workforce

Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced its global ‘United in Care’ campaign that celebrates the diversity, unity and positive impact of its nurses and clinical teams across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America.

The campaign dovetails with the organization’s current transformation to a new global operating model – enabling it to keep shaping the future of healthcare. Positioning itself for sustainable growth, Fresenius Medical Care will continue to focus on employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, promoting a culture where employees’ different perspectives, ideas and skills come together as one, contributing to the whole.

With over 90,000 employees offering healthcare services in more than 4,100 dialysis centers in around 50 countries, Fresenius Medical Care is a significant global employer of nurses and contributor to healthcare systems around the globe. “Across the world, there is great diversity within our nursing teams who come from myriad cultures and backgrounds,” said Rice Powell, CEO Fresenius Medical Care. “Yet when these diverse healthcare professionals are united by a shared purpose, they have a profound and positive impact on the patients, families and communities they serve. It is the strength in this diversity and unity that we are celebrating, and that we have drawn on to further support our nurses. We want every nurse to realize just how special they are and how much they mean to our organization,” he said.

On International Nurses Day, The United in Care theme will come to life through a multi-channel and fully integrated campaign that covers a series of digital activities that will unite nurses and clinical teams across the globe. Staff across different regions and countries will upload their photos and messages to an interactive virtual photo booth and gallery, explaining what United in Care means to them, helping nurses to feel connected to one another, wherever they are – creating a vast gathering of nurses from around the world.

A special video series, A World Apart – United in Care will further explore the campaign theme, bringing together pairs of clinical care staff from different regions who have very different backgrounds and experiences. The moments captured will uncover how these healthcare professionals are united in what matters most to them and is close to their hearts.

Importantly, ‘United in Care’ also shares the wider 2022 International Nurses Day theme: ‘Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health’, which is focused on the need to build a stronger, more resilient and satisfied nursing workforce that will help to strengthen health systems around the world.

“We are creating new educational opportunities and expanding our offerings and digital platforms to help nurses build their knowledge, skills and confidence across a wide range of areas, while special awards recognize the dedication of nurses throughout our clinic network. We know that supporting the mental health and wellbeing of all staff, and especially our clinical teams, is more important than ever before, and so we offer courses, digital tools, confidential counselling and internal support groups,” said Rice Powell. “Fresenius Medical Care is entering an important new era where our globalization will leverage expertise, accelerate innovations, continue to build our culture of integrity, and highlight the strength both in our diversity and in being united. We are at our best when we work as one company with a shared vision to improve patients’ quality of life around the world.”

ABOUT FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,153 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 343,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

DISCLAIMER

