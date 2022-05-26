PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 26, 2022

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.

What: PropertyGuru Group Limited First Quarter 2022 Call

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 8:00am Eastern Standard Time / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time

Register here: https%3A%2F%2Fpropertyguru.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_l04TiursSK62_Ovo43uXzA

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.propertygurugroup.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.propertygurugroup.com%2F.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, and the preferred destination for over 38 million property seekers2 to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its group companies empower property seekers with more than 3.3 million real estate listings, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in 2007 and has helped to drive the Singapore property market online and has made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the Group has grown into a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of leading property portals across its core markets company; award-winning mobile apps; a high quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey; mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru+Finance; and a host of other property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru+Group+on+LinkedIn.

1 In terms of Engagement Market Share based on SimilarWeb data.

2 Based on Google Analytics data between July 2021 and December 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005491/en/