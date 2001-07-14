ADM Continues Evolution of Carbohydrate Solutions Business with Significant Expansion of Starch Production in Marshall, Minnesota

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in nutrition and sustainable solutions, today announced it will invest to significantly expand starch production at its Marshall, Minnesota, facility in order to meet fast-growing demand from the food and beverage sectors, and to support the continued expansion of the company’s BioSolutions platform.

“We’re continuing to evolve our Carbohydrate Solutions business to align with growing and changing demand, driven by the global trends of food security and sustainability,” said Chris Cuddy, president of ADM’s Carbohydrate Solutions business. “Three years ago, we announced that we would be phasing out production of high-fructose corn syrup at Marshall and expanding starch production to support increasing demand for products like sustainable packaging. In the short time since then, demand has continued to expand, both for food and beverage customers as well as for the broad array of plant-based products that make up our fast-growing BioSolutions platform. This significant capacity expansion will help ensure that we can continue to meet our customers’ needs across this broad portfolio.”

ADM’s BioSolutions platform meets demand for more sustainable products and solutions across a wide variety of applications, from construction to packaging to personal care. BioSolutions delivered $100 million in new annualized revenue in 2021, and has continued swift expansion, with $55 million in new sales growth in 2022.

“We’re continuing to expand the frontier of what is possible to meet demand for sustainable, plant-based products and solutions,” Cuddy continued. “From our bioplastics+agreement+with+LG+Chem, to our+work+with+NET+Power+and+8+Rivers+to+build+a+zero-emissions+power+plant+in+Decatur, to our+advancement+of+the+decarbonization+of+our+footprint, we’re powering growth and living our purpose with the continued evolution of our Carbohydrates Solutions business.”

The Marshall project is expected to be complete in the second half of 2023.

