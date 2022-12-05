Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tom Russo

Tom Russo recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mr. Russo oversees $3 billion as general partner of the Semper Vic Partners and Semper Vic Partners (Q.P.) limited partnerships along with overseeing funds in discretionary, individually managed accounts for individuals, trusts and endowments. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College (BA, 1977) and Stanford Business and Law Schools (MBA/JD, 1984). According to Mr. Russo himself, his fund is relatively concentrated. Therefore, the large positions we reported here are his. Others may be from his partners.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $10,393,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.A(14.24%), NSRGY(11.16%), and MA(9.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 259,994 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/12/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $320 per share and a market cap of $311,858,360,000. The stock has returned -10.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-book ratio of 44.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.43 and a price-sales ratio of 15.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 177 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $485284.

On 05/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $460997.81 per share and a market cap of $670,237,035,000. The stock has returned 8.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in OTCPK:NSRGY by 337,958 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $129.09.

On 05/12/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $121.72 per share and a market cap of $336,311,233,000. The stock has returned 3.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 6.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) bought 490,114 shares of OTCPK:HKHHF for a total holding of 8,229,407. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.69.

On 05/12/2022, Heineken Holding NV traded for a price of $76.39 per share and a market cap of $22,119,079,000. The stock has returned -24.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heineken Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 12,651 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2274.95 per share and a market cap of $1,497,878,996,000. The stock has returned -1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 5.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

