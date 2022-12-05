Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Eagle Asset Management is a private investment management company that was founded in 1976. It is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and has additional offices in Richmond, Palo Alto, and Memphis, operating as a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial. The company focuses on employing “portfolio managers who we believe possess the rare talent and insight required to construct portfolios that add risk-adjusted alpha over the long term” and has each of its strategies managed by an individual investment team with individual research and investment processes that “builds strong chemistry and increases accountability.” Eagle Asset Management provides a variety of investment services including management for client focused equity, fixed income portfolios, and equity and fixed income mutual funds. The company conducts its research in house and utilizes a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach in order to make its investment decisions, measuring its performance against the S&P 500 Index, Russell 2000 Growth Index, Russell 2500 Index, Russell Midcap Growth Index, Russell 1000 Value Index, and Barclays Capital Intermediate Government Index benchmarks. The company currently manages over $30 billion in total assets under management spread across over 26,000 accounts, with almost all of the assets being discretionary assets, although it has a split of 14,000 discretionary accounts, and 12,000 non-discretionary accounts. While Eagle Asset Management’s total accounts held has remained relatively stable throughout the last five years, only increasing by 4,000 to its current amount in the last few months or so, its total assets under management has increased by over $10 billion from its $16.6 billion mark in 2010. The company primarily caters to individuals and high net worth individuals, also catering to investment advisors, insurance companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, corporations, charities, and state or municipal entities, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s Eagle Family of Funds, founded in 1985, includes its Investment Grade Bond, Growth and Income, Smaller Company, Capital Appreciation, and Eagle Class Shares Prime Money Market Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 577 stocks valued at a total of $19,536,000,000. The top holdings were LPLA(1.86%), SNPS(1.51%), and MSFT(1.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,479,068-share investment in NYSE:PINS. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.34 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Pinterest Inc traded for a price of $19.82 per share and a market cap of $13,291,524,000. The stock has returned -68.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 569,610-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru established a new position worth 154,438 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $535.55 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $482.69 per share and a market cap of $48,875,637,000. The stock has returned 35.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 408.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6862.23 and a price-sales ratio of 9.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 263,317 shares in NYSE:PAYC, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $335.09 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Paycom Software Inc traded for a price of $274.54 per share and a market cap of $17,198,465,000. The stock has returned -17.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paycom Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 75.42, a price-book ratio of 16.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.27 and a price-sales ratio of 14.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 672,009 shares of NAS:ENTG for a total holding of 1,310,545. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.68.

On 05/12/2022, Entegris Inc traded for a price of $102.92 per share and a market cap of $14,191,622,000. The stock has returned -6.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entegris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-book ratio of 7.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

