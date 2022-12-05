Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FIDUCIARY TRUST CO

FIDUCIARY TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Fiduciary Trust Co is an investment management firm based out of Boston, Massachusetts. The company can trace its history back to 1885, when “one of New England’s most prominent families established an office to ensure consistency in management of the family's trusts and investments.” The original company would operate largely as a family investment management firm until 1928 when Robert H. Gardiner incorporated Fiduciary Trust Company to “provide wealthy individuals and their families objective advice to meet their estate, trust and investment needs.” Fiduciary Trust Co utilizes an “open architecture” methodology to manage its portfolios, allowing “access to top-tier investment managers across a broad range of traditional and alternative asset classes.” The company invests with a long term investment horizon, focusing on establishing a disciplined and consistent approach. Fiduciary Trust Co conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a quantitative analytics methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets on a global scale, allocating its assets in the value and growth stocks of companies ranging from the small to large market capitalizations. Fiduciary Trust Co invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, materials, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of 24.5 quarters although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations an average of 14 quarters. Fiduciary Trust Co, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 10.6%. The company currently oversees over $11 billion in total assets under management and operates with a team of investment professionals that have an average of over a quarter century in the industry.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 663 stocks valued at a total of $5,577,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(11.69%), AAPL(6.27%), and CPNG(4.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIDUCIARY TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIDUCIARY TRUST CO bought 201,795 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 702,446. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.37.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $140.05 per share and a market cap of $30,432,586,000. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

FIDUCIARY TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 45,083 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.3515 per share and a market cap of $276,548,215,000. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

FIDUCIARY TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 84,502 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.715 per share and a market cap of $2,163,046,397,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-book ratio of 32.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FIDUCIARY TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 273,661 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.5.

On 05/12/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.04 per share and a market cap of $21,172,348,000. The stock has returned -5.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FIDUCIARY TRUST CO bought 281,034 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 4,679,818. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.12 per share and a market cap of $94,564,995,000. The stock has returned -14.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

