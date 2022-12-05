Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Channing Capital Management, LLC

Channing Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $3,391,000,000. The top holdings were MSGE(2.82%), DAR(2.81%), and IIVI(2.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Channing Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,048,945-share investment in NYSE:FLOW. Previously, the stock had a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.84 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SPX FLOW Inc traded for a price of $86.49 per share and a market cap of $3,637,604,000. The stock has returned 33.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPX FLOW Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,865,749 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.53 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $28.6 per share and a market cap of $4,352,471,000. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 102.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 734,929-share investment in NYSE:PVH. Previously, the stock had a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.85 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, PVH Corp traded for a price of $64.125 per share and a market cap of $4,813,594,000. The stock has returned -42.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PVH Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,091,466 shares in NYSE:ELY, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.26 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Callaway Golf Co traded for a price of $20.595 per share and a market cap of $4,588,303,000. The stock has returned -41.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Callaway Golf Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 371,671-share investment in NAS:EXLS. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.04 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, ExlService Holdings Inc traded for a price of $128.1 per share and a market cap of $4,191,998,000. The stock has returned 33.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

