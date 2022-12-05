Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CSU Producer Resources, Inc.

CSU Producer Resources, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $27,000,000. The top holdings were VLO(9.31%), ACN(8.02%), and CMCSA(7.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CSU Producer Resources, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,900 shares in NYSE:EL, giving the stock a 4.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.28 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $226.58 per share and a market cap of $83,582,844,000. The stock has returned -21.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-book ratio of 13.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 6,000-share investment in NYSE:IBM. Previously, the stock had a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.38 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $131.94 per share and a market cap of $122,351,026,000. The stock has returned -0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-book ratio of 6.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,500 shares in NAS:ADI, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.14 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $151.48 per share and a market cap of $79,497,231,000. The stock has returned 2.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.42 and a price-sales ratio of 7.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,200-share investment in NYSE:KD. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.45 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.345 per share and a market cap of $2,484,926,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

CSU Producer Resources, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:NSC by 16,000 shares. The trade had a 11.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.28.

On 05/12/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $244.105 per share and a market cap of $57,926,599,000. The stock has returned -12.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

