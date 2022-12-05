Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of RR Advisors, LLC

RR Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $580,000,000. The top holdings were ET(15.74%), DCP(13.06%), and WES(12.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RR Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RR Advisors, LLC bought 1,556,000 shares of NYSE:WES for a total holding of 2,967,000. The trade had a 6.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.67.

On 05/12/2022, Western Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $24.78 per share and a market cap of $10,623,101,000. The stock has returned 21.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RR Advisors, LLC bought 3,469,000 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 8,154,000. The trade had a 6.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.91.

On 05/12/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $10.6 per share and a market cap of $32,220,467,000. The stock has returned 19.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

RR Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TRGP by 441,000 shares. The trade had a 5.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.07.

On 05/12/2022, Targa Resources Corp traded for a price of $67.8 per share and a market cap of $15,398,430,000. The stock has returned 85.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Targa Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 9.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, RR Advisors, LLC bought 341,000 shares of NYSE:MPLX for a total holding of 600,000. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.3.

On 05/12/2022, MPLX LP traded for a price of $30.02 per share and a market cap of $30,968,962,000. The stock has returned 17.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

RR Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EPD by 365,000 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 05/12/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.54 per share and a market cap of $53,987,374,000. The stock has returned 19.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

