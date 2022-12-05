Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $166,000,000. The top holdings were IBN(11.75%), XMTR(9.03%), and HTHT(8.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 678,653-share investment in NYSE:SMRT. Previously, the stock had a 2.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.22 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SmartRent Inc traded for a price of $3.97 per share and a market cap of $925,684,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SmartRent Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25.

The guru sold out of their 39,472-share investment in NAS:DOCU. Previously, the stock had a 2.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.94 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, DocuSign Inc traded for a price of $69.17 per share and a market cap of $15,302,553,000. The stock has returned -65.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign Inc has a price-book ratio of 56.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 701.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:WEX by 34,579 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.99.

On 05/12/2022, WEX Inc traded for a price of $148.87 per share and a market cap of $6,420,957,000. The stock has returned -20.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEX Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,638 shares of NYSE:TOST for a total holding of 454,106. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.6.

On 05/12/2022, Toast Inc traded for a price of $14.03 per share and a market cap of $9,033,906,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Toast Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.38.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 3,361 shares. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.89.

On 05/12/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $344.02 per share and a market cap of $62,084,652,000. The stock has returned -71.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 515.44, a price-book ratio of 6.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 428.30 and a price-sales ratio of 13.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

