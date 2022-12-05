Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC

BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $343,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(21.81%), MSFT(5.33%), and AAPL(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,518 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.05 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.8 per share and a market cap of $347,687,782,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 10,750 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $187.96 per share and a market cap of $558,769,291,000. The stock has returned -38.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IQV by 8,600 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.85.

On 05/12/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $202.69 per share and a market cap of $39,559,079,000. The stock has returned -13.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-book ratio of 6.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 13,350 shares in NYSE:PLD, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.45 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $123.02 per share and a market cap of $87,310,695,000. The stock has returned 10.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 18.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ROST by 19,816 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.37.

On 05/12/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $87.685 per share and a market cap of $31,751,678,000. The stock has returned -31.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-book ratio of 7.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

