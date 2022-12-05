Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

520 LAKE COOK ROAD SUITE 270 DEERFIELD, IL 60015

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $525,000,000. The top holdings were IWF(21.88%), IWD(10.51%), and IVE(10.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 96,905 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.0402 per share and a market cap of $81,976,275,000. The stock has returned -8.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought 29,161 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 332,427. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.6.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $150.48 per share and a market cap of $51,983,243,000. The stock has returned -3.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AOR by 62,389 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.3.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $48.74 per share and a market cap of $1,845,599,000. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought 39,023 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 302,280. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 05/12/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.29 per share and a market cap of $28,612,071,000. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a price-book ratio of 8.07.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought 54,066 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 390,486. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.13 per share and a market cap of $94,564,995,000. The stock has returned -14.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

