Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

211 FORREST AVE GAINESVILLE, GA 30501

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $342,000,000. The top holdings were VIG(5.49%), IWB(3.41%), and BND(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JT Stratford LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 109,350 shares in ARCA:SRLN, giving the stock a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.84 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.672 per share and a market cap of $10,067,127,000. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 52,015-share investment in ARCA:GTO. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.67 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.8422 per share and a market cap of $909,822,000. The stock has returned -10.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

JT Stratford LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 12,839 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.65 per share and a market cap of $2,163,046,397,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-book ratio of 32.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, JT Stratford LLC bought 30,132 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 207,168. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.34.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.125 per share and a market cap of $10,162,086,000. The stock has returned -10.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 17,280 shares in NYSE:GE, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.83 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $72.025 per share and a market cap of $81,338,154,000. The stock has returned -30.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 75.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.