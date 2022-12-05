Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CHARTIST INC /CA/

CHARTIST INC /CA/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $187,000,000. The top holdings were SHW(44.84%), DIA(18.30%), and IWB(17.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHARTIST INC /CA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

CHARTIST INC /CA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:SHW by 3,063 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.59.

On 05/12/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $274.54 per share and a market cap of $77,269,800,000. The stock has returned -6.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-book ratio of 34.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CHARTIST INC /CA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 3,027 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.21.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $215.71 per share and a market cap of $26,586,258,000. The stock has returned -6.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a price-book ratio of 4.05.

CHARTIST INC /CA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:DIA by 1,112 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $345.78.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $317.64 per share and a market cap of $27,504,446,000. The stock has returned -5.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

The guru sold out of their 65,865-share investment in NAS:AXDX. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.86 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $0.6763 per share and a market cap of $46,852,000. The stock has returned -90.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CHARTIST INC /CA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 1,775 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.6.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $151.96 per share and a market cap of $52,251,447,000. The stock has returned -3.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

