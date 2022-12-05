Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $343,000,000. The top holdings were SHY(19.66%), MOS(4.01%), and RPV(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mount Lucas Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mount Lucas Management LP bought 298,029 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 809,961. The trade had a 7.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 05/12/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.17 per share and a market cap of $23,736,718,000. The stock has returned -3.48% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 206,458 shares in BATS:EFV, giving the stock a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.84 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $45.98 per share and a market cap of $14,382,544,000. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

During the quarter, Mount Lucas Management LP bought 120,425 shares of ARCA:RPV for a total holding of 146,192. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.39.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $80.4 per share and a market cap of $3,725,736,000. The stock has returned 2.73% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

The guru established a new position worth 176,638 shares in BATS:BBJP, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.31 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF traded for a price of $45.5 per share and a market cap of $6,952,282,000. The stock has returned -17.82% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

The guru established a new position worth 116,524 shares in BATS:BBEU, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.2 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF traded for a price of $48.47 per share and a market cap of $8,680,963,000. The stock has returned -13.89% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.89.

