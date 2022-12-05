Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 330 stocks valued at a total of $1,235,000,000. The top holdings were PSTH(3.46%), CVII(2.86%), and GOAC(2.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Anson Funds Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 14,176,424 shares in OTCPK:AMBS, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.00612 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc traded for a price of $0.002632 per share and a market cap of $141,000. The stock has returned -68.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 9,453,250 shares in OTCPK:TLLYF, giving the stock a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.6897 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Trilogy International Partners Inc traded for a price of $1.5379 per share and a market cap of $132,921,000. The stock has returned 16.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trilogy International Partners Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 887,000 shares in NYSE:TPX, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.93 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Tempur Sealy International Inc traded for a price of $25.35 per share and a market cap of $5,066,283,000. The stock has returned -35.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tempur Sealy International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 905,500-share investment in NAS:BCSAU. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.12 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I traded for a price of $10.02 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 62,470 shares in NYSE:GME, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.29 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, GameStop Corp traded for a price of $89.57 per share and a market cap of $10,709,386,000. The stock has returned -44.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GameStop Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -38.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 9.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

