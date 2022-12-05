Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

25 FIRST ST CAMBRIDGE, MA 02141

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $109,000,000. The top holdings were SKLZ(63.21%), SPRO(11.02%), and SURF(7.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NTLA by 1,103,376 shares. The trade had a 14.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.89.

On 05/12/2022, Intellia Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $42.6 per share and a market cap of $3,786,216,000. The stock has returned -39.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 94.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SKLZ by 53,051 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.87.

On 05/12/2022, Skillz Inc traded for a price of $1.71 per share and a market cap of $911,314,000. The stock has returned -89.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skillz Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The guru established a new position worth 916,832 shares in NAS:COGT, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.63 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Cogent Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $3.92 per share and a market cap of $186,460,000. The stock has returned -46.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cogent Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.39 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.75.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SURF by 1,700,000 shares. The trade had a 12.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.72.

On 05/12/2022, Surface Oncology Inc traded for a price of $1.93 per share and a market cap of $112,486,000. The stock has returned -75.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Surface Oncology Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.23 and a price-sales ratio of 33.27.

The guru sold out of their 181,273-share investment in NAS:CBLK. Previously, the stock had a 7.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.99 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Carbon Black Inc traded for a price of $26 per share and a market cap of $1,930,540,000. The stock has returned 35.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.