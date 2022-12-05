Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of X-Square Capital, LLC

X-Square Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $192,000,000. The top holdings were XLE(3.24%), TELL(3.06%), and MU(2.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were X-Square Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, X-Square Capital, LLC bought 63,173 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 81,613. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 05/12/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $78.11 per share and a market cap of $37,592,003,000. The stock has returned 55.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

During the quarter, X-Square Capital, LLC bought 745,406 shares of AMEX:TELL for a total holding of 1,109,276. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.35.

On 05/12/2022, Tellurian Inc traded for a price of $3.87 per share and a market cap of $2,270,527,000. The stock has returned 77.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tellurian Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 8.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

X-Square Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ERX by 132,031 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.67.

On 05/12/2022, Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares traded for a price of $56.66 per share and a market cap of $655,189,000. The stock has returned 117.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

The guru established a new position worth 129,074 shares in NYSE:BTU, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.9 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Peabody Energy Corp traded for a price of $20.14 per share and a market cap of $2,684,824,000. The stock has returned 225.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peabody Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, X-Square Capital, LLC bought 120,996 shares of NYSE:VALE for a total holding of 138,388. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.27.

On 05/12/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $15.15 per share and a market cap of $69,484,670,000. The stock has returned -21.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

