Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $223,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(10.25%), DIS(9.10%), and CMCSA(9.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:CERN by 203,579 shares. The trade had a 6.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.38.

On 05/12/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.2 per share and a market cap of $27,680,467,000. The stock has returned 23.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought 29,849 shares of NAS:ILMN for a total holding of 32,923. The trade had a 5.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $388.94.

On 05/12/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $217.42 per share and a market cap of $36,468,915,000. The stock has returned -44.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.57 and a price-sales ratio of 7.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought 20,052 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 32,699. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $348.32.

On 05/12/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $362.98 per share and a market cap of $110,357,510,000. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought 20,262 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 54,308. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $332.02.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $191.24 per share and a market cap of $557,486,640,000. The stock has returned -38.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MAR by 42,074 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.45.

On 05/12/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $163.34 per share and a market cap of $50,461,796,000. The stock has returned 17.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-book ratio of 28.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

