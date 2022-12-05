Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7980 CHAPEL HILL ROAD CARY, NC 27523

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 635 stocks valued at a total of $184,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(4.90%), FISR(3.22%), and ESGU(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,913 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 4.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $445.9 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $393.81 per share and a market cap of $278,778,099,000. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 70,985 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.06.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $28.59 per share and a market cap of $2,990,514,000. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 42,143-share investment in ARCA:FEU. Previously, the stock had a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.84 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, traded for a price of $33.68 per share and a market cap of $188,590,000. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought 18,360 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 20,393. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.44.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $170.17 per share and a market cap of $63,099,036,000. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 9,388 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.75.

On 05/12/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $131.49 per share and a market cap of $39,343,122,000. The stock has returned -0.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a price-book ratio of 8.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.