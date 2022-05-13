Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Insight Holdings Group, LLC

Insight Holdings Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $7,387,000,000. The top holdings were MNDY(29.76%), NCNO(21.70%), and S(18.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Insight Holdings Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Insight Holdings Group, LLC bought 7,912,118 shares of NAS:NCNO for a total holding of 39,123,014. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.74.

On 05/13/2022, Ncino Inc traded for a price of $28.84 per share and a market cap of $2,786,384,000. The stock has returned -46.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ncino Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -62.89 and a price-sales ratio of 12.22.

During the quarter, Insight Holdings Group, LLC bought 29,678,019 shares of NYSE:ETWO for a total holding of 49,831,006. The trade had a 3.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.07.

On 05/13/2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc traded for a price of $7.59 per share and a market cap of $2,224,056,000. The stock has returned -27.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, E2open Parent Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -112.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The guru sold out of their 1,123,919-share investment in NYSE:BILL. Previously, the stock had a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.32 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $111.695 per share and a market cap of $11,723,359,000. The stock has returned -28.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bill.com Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -50.40 and a price-sales ratio of 23.67.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MNDY by 855,176 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.45.

On 05/13/2022, Monday.Com Ltd traded for a price of $110.53 per share and a market cap of $4,794,967,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monday.Com Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.10 and a price-sales ratio of 12.51.

The guru established a new position worth 911,829 shares in NYSE:AYX, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.95 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Alteryx Inc traded for a price of $56.26 per share and a market cap of $3,672,151,000. The stock has returned -31.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alteryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

