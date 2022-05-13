Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of John Rogers

John Rogers recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) is the Founder of Ariel Investment, LLC, which he started in 1983. As of 2008, the firm had over $15.5 billion in assets under management. John manages Ariel's small and mid-cap institutional portfolios as well as the Ariel Fund (ARGFX) and Ariel Appreciation Fund (CAAPX). He is also a long-term Forbes columnist writing a column called "Patient Investor."

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $11,273,000,000. The top holdings were MSGE(4.49%), MAT(3.49%), and BIDU(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NLSN by 9,676,528 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.84.

On 05/13/2022, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $25.14 per share and a market cap of $9,042,687,000. The stock has returned -5.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 9,302,022-share investment in NYSE:TGNA. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.98 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Tegna Inc traded for a price of $20.96 per share and a market cap of $4,670,972,000. The stock has returned 16.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tegna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,925,355 shares of NAS:GNTX for a total holding of 8,174,011. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.16.

On 05/13/2022, Gentex Corp traded for a price of $29.7 per share and a market cap of $6,963,441,000. The stock has returned -13.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gentex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 70.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 254,037 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.36 per share and a market cap of $684,467,146,000. The stock has returned 8.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,918,450 shares of NYSE:REZI for a total holding of 8,889,988. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.12.

On 05/13/2022, Resideo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.16 per share and a market cap of $3,367,474,000. The stock has returned -16.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Resideo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

