Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) is an activist investor. He takes significant stakes in public companies and typically pushes for change. He invests with three investment vehicles: the hedge fund Icahn Partners, American Real Estate Partners (a publicly traded private equity firm), and Icahn Management LP (another hedge fund). GuruFocus tracks the third portfolio, which covers all the stocks owned by Icahn Capital Management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $21,867,000,000. The top holdings were IEP(61.04%), CVI(8.32%), and LNG(6.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 9,585,515 shares of NAS:IEP for a total holding of 266,632,775. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.86.

On 05/13/2022, Icahn Enterprises LP traded for a price of $54.05 per share and a market cap of $16,591,637,000. The stock has returned 5.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icahn Enterprises LP has a price-book ratio of 4.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 333,164 shares of NAS:XRX for a total holding of 34,245,314. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.04.

On 05/13/2022, Xerox Holdings Corp traded for a price of $17.27 per share and a market cap of $2,674,476,000. The stock has returned -22.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xerox Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 45,000,346-share investment in NYSE:OXY. Previously, the stock had a 5.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.01 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $64.08 per share and a market cap of $60,055,197,000. The stock has returned 136.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 6,446,014 shares. The trade had a 2.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.3.

On 05/13/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $135.53 per share and a market cap of $34,443,465,000. The stock has returned 62.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -43.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:NWL by 10,634,184 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.17.

On 05/13/2022, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $22.69 per share and a market cap of $9,382,317,000. The stock has returned -17.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.