Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Jim Simons

Jim Simons recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

In 1982, Simons founded Renaissance Technologies Corporation, a private investment firm based in New York with over $20 billion under management; Simons is still at the helm, as CEO, of what is now one of the world's most successful hedge funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4034 stocks valued at a total of $85,197,000,000. The top holdings were NVO(2.40%), TSLA(1.97%), and KR(1.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) bought 811,900 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 1,555,375. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/13/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $769.59 per share and a market cap of $797,302,878,000. The stock has returned 23.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.41, a price-book ratio of 23.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.76 and a price-sales ratio of 14.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,336,398-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $300.8 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $261.12 per share and a market cap of $1,952,925,132,000. The stock has returned 7.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-book ratio of 12.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 7,107,290 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.57 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $95.12 per share and a market cap of $154,142,712,000. The stock has returned 16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.37 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,882,619 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.27 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $296.03 per share and a market cap of $305,907,244,000. The stock has returned -6.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,270,300 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 3,001,000. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,952,000. The stock has returned -36.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.