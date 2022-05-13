Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $977,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(8.47%), MSFT(7.32%), and AMZN(4.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 49,097-share investment in ARCA:VOO. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.14 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $369.16 per share and a market cap of $250,810,781,000. The stock has returned -1.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a price-book ratio of 4.33.

The guru sold out of their 107,078-share investment in NYSE:AME. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.37 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, AMETEK Inc traded for a price of $121.04 per share and a market cap of $27,949,346,000. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMETEK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 94,392 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 149,980. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.09 per share and a market cap of $98,502,385,000. The stock has returned 3.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

The guru established a new position worth 77,563 shares in NYSE:ECL, giving the stock a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $188.14 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $161.99 per share and a market cap of $46,273,280,000. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 24,328-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.64 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $187.64 per share and a market cap of $83,363,547,000. The stock has returned -64.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

