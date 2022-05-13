Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Fine Capital Partners, L.P.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $573,000,000. The top holdings were LNW(96.61%), LILAK(1.75%), and HMTV(1.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fine Capital Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 27,000 shares of NAS:HMTV for a total holding of 3,415,930. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.84.

On 05/13/2022, Hemisphere Media Group Inc traded for a price of $6.52 per share and a market cap of $263,658,000. The stock has returned -45.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:LILAK by 1,707,584 shares. The trade had a 2.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.48.

On 05/13/2022, Liberty Latin America Ltd traded for a price of $8.46 per share and a market cap of $1,915,110,000. The stock has returned -39.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Latin America Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 65,000 shares of NAS:LNW for a total holding of 9,419,622. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.5.

On 05/13/2022, Light & Wonder Inc traded for a price of $51.53 per share and a market cap of $5,036,428,000. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Light & Wonder Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 562,257-share investment in NYSE:MBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.73 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, MBIA Inc traded for a price of $11.87 per share and a market cap of $651,157,000. The stock has returned 35.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MBIA Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 3,584,046-share investment in OTCPK:HOSSQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.19 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc traded for a price of $0.01565 per share and a market cap of $490,000. The stock has returned -97.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

