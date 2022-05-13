Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Apis Capital Advisors, LLC

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

110 E 42nd Street New York, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $83,000,000. The top holdings were DAR(11.68%), SILC(11.15%), and SIMO(8.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Apis Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 400,000 shares in NYSE:NEX, giving the stock a 4.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.15 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc traded for a price of $9.97 per share and a market cap of $2,433,038,000. The stock has returned 119.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 100,000 shares in NAS:GLNG, giving the stock a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.43 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Golar LNG Ltd traded for a price of $23.61 per share and a market cap of $2,549,601,000. The stock has returned 102.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC bought 58,091 shares of NAS:SILC for a total holding of 233,990. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.86.

On 05/13/2022, Silicom Ltd traded for a price of $34.37 per share and a market cap of $228,588,000. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicom Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 16,000 shares in NYSE:ARCH, giving the stock a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.95 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Arch Resources Inc traded for a price of $161.04 per share and a market cap of $2,492,515,000. The stock has returned 192.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 34,000-share investment in NAS:OPRX. Previously, the stock had a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.34 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, OptimizeRx Corp traded for a price of $25.12 per share and a market cap of $455,989,000. The stock has returned -46.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OptimizeRx Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -504.22 and a price-sales ratio of 7.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

