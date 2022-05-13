Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Dorsey Asset Management, LLC

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $1,039,000,000. The top holdings were FB(16.19%), SMAR(15.87%), and WIX(15.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dorsey Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 677,215 shares in NAS:ROKU, giving the stock a 8.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.53 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $97.84 per share and a market cap of $13,303,547,000. The stock has returned -71.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.28, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Dorsey Asset Management, LLC bought 177,972 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 755,957. The trade had a 3.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,952,000. The stock has returned -36.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Dorsey Asset Management, LLC bought 167,787 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 738,996. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/13/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.83 per share and a market cap of $91,288,287,000. The stock has returned -69.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Dorsey Asset Management, LLC bought 886,766 shares of NAS:POSH for a total holding of 4,193,327. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.51.

On 05/13/2022, Poshmark Inc traded for a price of $12.04 per share and a market cap of $940,450,000. The stock has returned -77.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Poshmark Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

During the quarter, Dorsey Asset Management, LLC bought 203,696 shares of NYSE:SMAR for a total holding of 3,009,153. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.17.

On 05/13/2022, Smartsheet Inc traded for a price of $41.51 per share and a market cap of $5,348,409,000. The stock has returned -29.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Smartsheet Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.86 and a price-sales ratio of 8.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

