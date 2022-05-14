Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Permian Investment Partners, LP

Permian Investment Partners, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $834,000,000. The top holdings were NRG(24.49%), DVN(15.44%), and APG(14.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Permian Investment Partners, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Permian Investment Partners, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:DVN by 1,762,856 shares. The trade had a 8.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.08.

On 05/14/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $68.7 per share and a market cap of $45,342,000,000. The stock has returned 163.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,237,100 shares in NAS:GLNG, giving the stock a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.43 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Golar LNG Ltd traded for a price of $23.61 per share and a market cap of $2,549,601,000. The stock has returned 102.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Permian Investment Partners, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BHC by 1,167,000 shares. The trade had a 3.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.48.

On 05/14/2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc traded for a price of $10.84 per share and a market cap of $3,938,515,000. The stock has returned -62.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health Companies Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,200,000 shares in NYSE:ALIT, giving the stock a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.85 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Alight Inc traded for a price of $8.08 per share and a market cap of $3,759,022,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alight Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

Permian Investment Partners, LP reduced their investment in NAS:WSC by 551,573 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 05/14/2022, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp traded for a price of $35.61 per share and a market cap of $7,923,992,000. The stock has returned 21.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

