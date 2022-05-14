Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Whitefort Capital Management, LP

Whitefort Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $106,000,000. The top holdings were GSL(17.07%), RENN(16.54%), and SRAX(11.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Whitefort Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:GSL by 326,446 shares. The trade had a 6.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.19.

On 05/14/2022, Global Ship Lease Inc traded for a price of $21.67 per share and a market cap of $799,869,000. The stock has returned 43.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 5.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Whitefort Capital Management, LP bought 1,258,976 shares of NAS:SRAX for a total holding of 2,426,736. The trade had a 5.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.74.

On 05/14/2022, SRAX Inc traded for a price of $3.46 per share and a market cap of $89,942,000. The stock has returned -19.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SRAX Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Whitefort Capital Management, LP bought 1,350,662 shares of NYSE:VATE for a total holding of 1,594,327. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.72.

On 05/14/2022, Innovate Corp traded for a price of $2.41 per share and a market cap of $189,023,000. The stock has returned -36.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovate Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 400,000 shares in NAS:AEAE, giving the stock a 3.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.89 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.94 per share and a market cap of $285,775,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NAS:AEAEU. Previously, the stock had a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.05 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

