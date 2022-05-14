Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $337,000,000. The top holdings were CVX(3.58%), XOM(3.45%), and HPQ(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NTRS by 78,466 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.78.

On 05/14/2022, Northern Trust Corp traded for a price of $104.15 per share and a market cap of $21,702,758,000. The stock has returned -10.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northern Trust Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 148,557 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 148,601. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 05/14/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $47.64 per share and a market cap of $92,513,095,000. The stock has returned -34.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-book ratio of 0.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 3,575,113 shares of AMEX:GOED for a total holding of 3,639,244. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.97.

On 05/14/2022, 1847 Goedeker Inc traded for a price of $1.64 per share and a market cap of $174,475,000. The stock has returned -74.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 1847 Goedeker Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PPL by 207,235 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.2.

On 05/14/2022, PPL Corp traded for a price of $28.77 per share and a market cap of $21,171,930,000. The stock has returned 4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PPL Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 140,995 shares in NAS:FGBI, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.48 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $28.75 per share and a market cap of $308,108,000. The stock has returned 71.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

