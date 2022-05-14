Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC is an investment management firm based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. The company can trace its history back to 1898 when Benhamin D. Bartlett decided to buy a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. The company would then be sold to M. Fechheimer & H.R. Bloch, continuing to grow organically and adding more and more partners until the late 1980s, when the company would restructure itself into a corporation. Bartlett & Co. would then acquire Osborn & Kelly in 2000 and become independent again with the management team buying back the original 1996 affiliation with Legg Mason, Inc. to form the current Bartlett & Co. in 2012. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a variety of methodologies to make its investments in the value stocks of companies. Bartlett & Co. invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, energy, and industrials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just under 10 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up just over a quarter of its total allocations, for 5.9 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Bartlett & Co. had a turnover rate of approximately 7.3%. The company manages over $3.3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 1,100 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 22 that make up $100 million of its managed assets. Bartlett & Co. mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over three quarters of its client base and over half of its total attributed assets, and also provides to a variety of other clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1053 stocks valued at a total of $5,661,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.07%), MSFT(5.32%), and GOOG(3.16%).

During the quarter, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought 69,619 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 415,638. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/14/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.36 per share and a market cap of $684,426,289,000. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought 54,619 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 122,338. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 05/14/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $336.85 per share and a market cap of $114,495,315,000. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought 111,720 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 243,124. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 05/14/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $134.93 per share and a market cap of $151,121,600,000. The stock has returned 8.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-book ratio of 11.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 274,231 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 05/14/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $48.18 per share and a market cap of $202,338,834,000. The stock has returned -13.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TROW by 66,114 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.55.

On 05/14/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $121.96 per share and a market cap of $27,721,096,000. The stock has returned -31.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

