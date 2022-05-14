Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MARTIN CURRIE LTD

MARTIN CURRIE LTD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $3,107,000,000. The top holdings were TSM(12.00%), NVDA(6.78%), and LIN(6.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARTIN CURRIE LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 805,825 shares in ARCA:KSA, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.48 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF traded for a price of $47.37 per share and a market cap of $1,473,210,000. The stock has returned 30.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

During the quarter, MARTIN CURRIE LTD bought 113,053 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 638,891. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.39.

On 05/14/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $308.77 per share and a market cap of $155,226,307,000. The stock has returned 5.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, MARTIN CURRIE LTD bought 135,048 shares of NYSE:RACE for a total holding of 683,138. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.56.

On 05/14/2022, Ferrari NV traded for a price of $193.91 per share and a market cap of $35,502,933,000. The stock has returned -0.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferrari NV has a price-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-book ratio of 14.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84 and a price-sales ratio of 7.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MARTIN CURRIE LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:EPAM by 48,319 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.36.

On 05/14/2022, EPAM Systems Inc traded for a price of $319.25 per share and a market cap of $18,245,499,000. The stock has returned -28.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EPAM Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-book ratio of 7.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, MARTIN CURRIE LTD bought 133,752 shares of NYSE:BAP for a total holding of 680,132. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.96.

On 05/14/2022, Credicorp Ltd traded for a price of $131.94 per share and a market cap of $10,493,445,000. The stock has returned -6.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credicorp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

