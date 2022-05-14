Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 379 stocks valued at a total of $259,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(2.97%), MSFT(2.71%), and DHRpA.PFD(2.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Laffer Tengler Investments’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,437 shares in NAS:IIVIP.PFD, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.24 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, II-VI Inc traded for a price of $262.7601 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, II-VI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Laffer Tengler Investments bought 9,755 shares of NYSE:LHX for a total holding of 11,994. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $232.57.

On 05/14/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $236.18 per share and a market cap of $45,553,128,000. The stock has returned 11.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 17,566-share investment in OTCPK:BGEPF.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.42 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $142.55 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 29.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 24,170 shares in NYSE:UGIC, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.2 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, UGI Corp traded for a price of $93.9165 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UGI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 11,790 shares in NYSE:APTVpA.PFD, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.12 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $107.65 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -23.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

