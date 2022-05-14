Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3996 stocks valued at a total of $20,730,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.18%), AAPL(3.65%), and AMZN(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 7,125,440 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.9.

On 05/14/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $21.72 per share and a market cap of $11,617,502,000. The stock has returned 19.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 396,211 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.29.

On 05/14/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $248.44 per share and a market cap of $70,821,456,000. The stock has returned 5.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought 652,264 shares of NYSE:ALL for a total holding of 718,521. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.51.

On 05/14/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $128.19 per share and a market cap of $35,250,071,000. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 236,985 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.92.

On 05/14/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $366.69 per share and a market cap of $112,494,745,000. The stock has returned -1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-book ratio of 6.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 234,325 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.37.

On 05/14/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $249.19 per share and a market cap of $181,180,259,000. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

