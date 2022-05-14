Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 214 stocks valued at a total of $339,000,000. The top holdings were HFRO(3.08%), KYN(2.78%), and MGY(2.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought 78,600 shares of NAS:ARCB for a total holding of 86,200. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.18.

On 05/14/2022, ArcBest Corp traded for a price of $75.14 per share and a market cap of $1,839,743,000. The stock has returned -9.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ArcBest Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought 278,900 shares of NYSE:CNX for a total holding of 289,900. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.62.

On 05/14/2022, CNX Resources Corp traded for a price of $18.82 per share and a market cap of $3,670,499,000. The stock has returned 44.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNX Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought 227,100 shares of NYSE:MGY for a total holding of 371,100. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.94.

On 05/14/2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp traded for a price of $23.73 per share and a market cap of $5,351,910,000. The stock has returned 106.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 212,900 shares in NYSE:APTS, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.67 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $24.89 per share and a market cap of $1,603,985,000. The stock has returned 177.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 76,000 shares in NYSE:BCC, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.33 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Boise Cascade Co traded for a price of $79.37 per share and a market cap of $3,130,943,000. The stock has returned 19.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade Co has a price-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

