Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of VALUEWORKS LLC

VALUEWORKS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $303,000,000. The top holdings were WLL(13.66%), UNTC(7.68%), and UNFI(6.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VALUEWORKS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 322,202 shares in NYSE:CBL, giving the stock a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.88 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, CBL & Associates Properties Inc traded for a price of $25.49 per share and a market cap of $810,773,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 79.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 126,703 shares in NYSE:AL, giving the stock a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.97 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Air Lease Corp traded for a price of $36.05 per share and a market cap of $3,996,444,000. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Lease Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, VALUEWORKS LLC bought 206,608 shares of NYSE:MSB for a total holding of 718,769. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.06.

On 05/14/2022, Mesabi Trust traded for a price of $23.15 per share and a market cap of $303,728,000. The stock has returned -25.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mesabi Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-book ratio of 9.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

VALUEWORKS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WLL by 22,127 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.4.

On 05/14/2022, Whiting Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $74.6 per share and a market cap of $2,927,440,000. The stock has returned 97.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Whiting Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 250,000 shares in NYSE:JOBY, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.16 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Joby Aviation Inc traded for a price of $5.33 per share and a market cap of $3,230,285,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Joby Aviation Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.05 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.62.

