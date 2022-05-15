Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $16,328,000,000. The top holdings were OLPX(47.81%), CCCS(25.23%), and DH(9.43%).

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:CCCS by 372,634,844 shares. The trade had a 21.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.28.

On 05/15/2022, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc traded for a price of $8.38 per share and a market cap of $5,147,302,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -53.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.99.

The guru established a new position worth 355,628,649 shares in NYSE:DGNR.U, giving the stock a 12.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.54 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp traded for a price of $9.54 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 41.16.

The guru sold out of their 1,275,000-share investment in NYSE:SCHW. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.05 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $65.61 per share and a market cap of $124,419,589,000. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:RJF by 432,603 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.02.

On 05/15/2022, Raymond James Financial Inc traded for a price of $94.99 per share and a market cap of $19,781,614,000. The stock has returned 9.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raymond James Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA bought 396,246 shares of NYSE:DT for a total holding of 1,266,661. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.08.

On 05/15/2022, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $35.39 per share and a market cap of $10,112,502,000. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 131.07, a price-book ratio of 7.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 72.77 and a price-sales ratio of 11.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

