Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC

BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $610,000,000. The top holdings were GDDY(8.67%), UBER(5.95%), and MS(5.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 313,320-share investment in NAS:NTRA. Previously, the stock had a 3.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.26 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Natera Inc traded for a price of $34.2 per share and a market cap of $3,293,934,000. The stock has returned -61.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Natera Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 97,763-share investment in NAS:ETSY. Previously, the stock had a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.56 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $92.08 per share and a market cap of $11,705,119,000. The stock has returned -41.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-book ratio of 17.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.63 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IRTC by 150,621 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 05/15/2022, iRhythm Technologies Inc traded for a price of $139.04 per share and a market cap of $4,142,024,000. The stock has returned 80.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iRhythm Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.42 and a price-sales ratio of 12.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 504,400-share investment in NAS:OLPX. Previously, the stock had a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.13 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Olaplex Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.8 per share and a market cap of $8,955,209,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olaplex Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-book ratio of 15.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.54 and a price-sales ratio of 14.11.

The guru sold out of their 551,626-share investment in NAS:SHC. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.22 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Sotera Health Co traded for a price of $19.55 per share and a market cap of $5,529,077,000. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sotera Health Co has a price-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-book ratio of 8.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

