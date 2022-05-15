Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

366 MADISON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $404,000,000. The top holdings were WSC(10.92%), MIR(7.95%), and VRT(6.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 139,505-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru established a new position worth 30,398 shares in NYSE:SPGI, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.24 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $336.85 per share and a market cap of $114,495,315,000. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:JBI by 542,436 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.17.

On 05/15/2022, Janus International Group Inc traded for a price of $9.04 per share and a market cap of $1,324,918,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Janus International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:LVOX by 1,274,728 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.41.

On 05/15/2022, LiveVox Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.4 per share and a market cap of $235,778,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LiveVox Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The guru established a new position worth 47,424 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.71 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $80.78 per share and a market cap of $38,772,316,000. The stock has returned 62.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.