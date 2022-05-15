Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 Barr Harbor Drive Ste 500 West Conshohocken, PA 19428

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $2,066,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(17.10%), SPSB(10.38%), and IGSB(10.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought 434,657 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 2,282,193. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.08 per share and a market cap of $90,860,432,000. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought 45,518 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 86,791. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.41 per share and a market cap of $285,674,792,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.16.

During the quarter, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought 38,788 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 124,002. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $369.16 per share and a market cap of $251,204,889,000. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.23.

During the quarter, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought 249,554 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 1,206,184. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.95 per share and a market cap of $66,563,370,000. The stock has returned -18.57% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought 45,435 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 92,174. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $200.9 per share and a market cap of $258,850,148,000. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

