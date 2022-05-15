Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GM Advisory Group, Inc.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 BROADHOLLOW ROAD MELVILLE, NY 11747

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 192 stocks valued at a total of $841,000,000. The top holdings were IAU(10.89%), XLK(6.76%), and VTI(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GM Advisory Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GM Advisory Group, Inc. bought 1,290,420 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 2,486,906. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.73.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $34.39 per share and a market cap of $30,259,761,000. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.20.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IGM by 102,747 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $386.11.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF traded for a price of $319.16 per share and a market cap of $3,718,214,000. The stock has returned -11.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a price-book ratio of 7.57.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 182,604 shares. The trade had a 3.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.95.

On 05/15/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $152.32 per share and a market cap of $16,062,639,000. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-book ratio of 6.11.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 193,669 shares. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.75.

On 05/15/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $135.86 per share and a market cap of $40,466,702,000. The stock has returned 2.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-book ratio of 8.42.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLRE by 577,220 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.65.

On 05/15/2022, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $43.09 per share and a market cap of $5,560,765,000. The stock has returned 6.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-book ratio of 3.93.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.