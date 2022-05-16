Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ranger Investment Management, L.P.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is an investment management firm based out of Dallas, Texas. The company was originally established in 2002 and currently operates as a subsidiary of its parent company Ranger Capital Group. Ranger Investment Management has grown from its inception to now operate with 22 employees of which 5 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. Ranger Investment Management invests in the public equity markets within the United States, allocating its assets across a wide range of sectors utilizing a bottom up stock picking approach. The company invests most heavily in the health care sector, which alone makes up a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, information technology, finance, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Ranger Investment Management holds its allocations for over 8 quarters on average although it only holds its top 10 allocations, which make up just under a third of its total allocations, for 2.7 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Ranger Investment Management had a turnover rate of approximately 12.8%. The company manages over $1.7 billion in total assets under management spread across 38 total accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 2 which make up $8.3 million of its managed assets. Both of Ranger Investment Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing from under $1 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. The company mainly caters to corporations and pension and profit sharing plans, which together make up over half of its client base, and also provides to a variety of other clientele. Ranger Investment Management currently offers its Small Cap, Mid Cap, and SMid Cap strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $1,582,000,000. The top holdings were WNS(4.22%), WK(3.88%), and MEDP(3.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ranger Investment Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BLD by 63,181 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.11.

On 05/16/2022, TopBuild Corp traded for a price of $198.18 per share and a market cap of $6,495,924,000. The stock has returned -2.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TopBuild Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. bought 1,095,560 shares of NYSE:ESTE for a total holding of 1,095,680. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.05.

On 05/16/2022, Earthstone Energy Inc traded for a price of $13.72 per share and a market cap of $1,085,139,000. The stock has returned 54.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.21, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. bought 91,924 shares of NAS:QLYS for a total holding of 352,809. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.5.

On 05/16/2022, Qualys Inc traded for a price of $121.3 per share and a market cap of $4,710,571,000. The stock has returned 24.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-book ratio of 11.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.74 and a price-sales ratio of 11.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BANC by 754,094 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.9.

On 05/16/2022, Banc of California Inc traded for a price of $18.13 per share and a market cap of $1,113,006,000. The stock has returned 4.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Banc of California Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:SKY by 186,350 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.87.

On 05/16/2022, Skyline Champion Corp traded for a price of $53.74 per share and a market cap of $3,053,890,000. The stock has returned 29.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyline Champion Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

