Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC

BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $58,000,000. The top holdings were KDP(23.29%), PATH(16.19%), and CRWD(10.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KDP by 198,837 shares. The trade had a 8.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.95.

On 05/16/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $37.21 per share and a market cap of $52,784,128,000. The stock has returned 6.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 322,086-share investment in NAS:DNUT. Previously, the stock had a 6.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Krispy Kreme Inc traded for a price of $14.45 per share and a market cap of $2,417,435,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Krispy Kreme Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The guru established a new position worth 8,099 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.57 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $95.12 per share and a market cap of $154,142,712,000. The stock has returned 30.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC bought 3,580 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 26,598. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $185.87.

On 05/16/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $156.29 per share and a market cap of $36,262,196,000. The stock has returned -14.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 35.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -531.06 and a price-sales ratio of 24.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 4,700-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

