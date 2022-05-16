Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC

BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $316,000,000. The top holdings were LNG(7.76%), CSTM(5.29%), and CCK(5.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CF by 101,342 shares. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.37.

On 05/16/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $103.86 per share and a market cap of $21,665,375,000. The stock has returned 96.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-book ratio of 5.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BLDR by 83,473 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.67.

On 05/16/2022, Builders FirstSource Inc traded for a price of $66.89 per share and a market cap of $11,556,164,000. The stock has returned 39.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 55,027 shares in NYSE:PWR, giving the stock a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.9 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $112.57 per share and a market cap of $16,177,323,000. The stock has returned 17.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 127,017-share investment in NYSE:SNV. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.7 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Synovus Financial Corp traded for a price of $39.85 per share and a market cap of $5,791,836,000. The stock has returned -13.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synovus Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC bought 28,787 shares of NYSE:ALB for a total holding of 60,456. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $211.24.

On 05/16/2022, Albemarle Corp traded for a price of $228.82 per share and a market cap of $26,797,726,000. The stock has returned 46.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albemarle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 96.14, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.97 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

